DownloadDownload

Marketplace Tech

with Ben Johnson

06/08/2017: Helping veterans find jobs in tech

Google and Apple are implementing new tools in their browsers that would block certain ads, like videos that automatically play with the sound on. On today's show, we'll chat about the move with analyst Brian Wieser, who argues this could make advertisers develop ads that are lot more friendly for users. Afterwards, we'll hear from Ardine Williams, a VP of talent acquisition for Amazon Web Services, about the difficulties veterans face when trying to find a job and Amazon's efforts to help them. 

Listen to the episode
Download

From this Episode

Browse the Show
Ben Johnson
Johnson web

About the Show

Marketplace Tech®, hosted by Ben Brock Johnson, tackles the business behind the technology that’s obsessing us and changing our lives. With the listener in mind, this weekday segment examines everything from video games and robots to consumer protection and space travel.