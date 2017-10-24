DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

10/24/2017: A better way to detect marijuana

(Markets Edition) The head of the Interactive Advertising Bureau, a trade association that represents tech companies like Google, Facebook and Twitter, will testify before Congress today. CEO Randall Rothenberg has already released a prepared testimony about the rules that govern digital ads, which we'll examine on today's show. Afterwards, we'll discuss a new study from the Annie E. Casey Foundation that looks at the challenges that children of immigrants of color face. Then, we'll talk about the race to get a breathalyzer that can detect marijuana.   

