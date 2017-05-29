05/29/2017: Do you want your robots to be perfect or a bit more human?

Campaign money used to be spent on things like outdoor posters and television advertisements. Now much of that is going to Facebook. On today's show, we'll discuss how big of a role the social media giant is playing in U.K. elections, specifically, and lessons that the country is learning from the Trump campaign. Afterwards, we'll take a look at the mechanics behind the cloud content management company Box, and then talk about the latest addition to the hotel industry: robots.