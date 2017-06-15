DownloadDownload

06/15/2017: Facebook dips its toes in charitable crowdfunding

Whenever there's a disaster, someone usually launches a relief effort online. Well, those in the U.S. will soon be able to do that using Facebook now that the social media giant is launching a fundraising tool tied to its "Safety Check" feature. On today's show, we'll talk about what this means for the charity landscape and whether crowdfunding is getting too crowded. Afterwards, we'll discuss HP's move into 3-D printing and how the process could affect the manufacturing industry. And finally, with questions swirling about malicious interference in recent U.S. elections, we'll look at vulnerabilities in Georgia's voting machines. 

