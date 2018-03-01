03/01/2018: Whom should you tell when your company gets hacked? Ask the SEC

So, your company was hacked. What do you do? Turns out there isn’t much you have to do legally when it comes to informing consumers and investors. That all may be about to change. The Securities and Exchange Commission has issued new guidance for public companies asking for faster and more specific notification about hacks. The SEC also laid down new rules about post-hack insider trading. Marketplace Tech host Molly Wood spoke with Michael Greenberger, professor of law at the University of Maryland, about the impact of the SEC’s new rules.