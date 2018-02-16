DownloadDownload

02/16/2018: Who's paying for those pop songs at the Olympics?

(U.S. Edition) A group of Chinese-based companies has been trying to buy the Chicago Stock Exchange, but the Securities and Exchange Commission has finally given an answer and it's...no. On today's show, we'll look at why the SEC is putting a halt to the deal, and what the Chicago Stock Exchange's parent company could do next. Afterwards, we'll discuss the state of the housing industry, and then find out how figure skaters at this year's Winter Olympics are getting the chance to skate to pop songs. Who pays for the rights to use them?

