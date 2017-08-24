08/24/2017: Befriending the person who hacked your Instagram

Female tech employees have been speaking out about sexual harassment, which has led to public apologies and pledges to fix things. And now, there's actually a piece of legislation that could make a difference. California State Senator Hannah-Beth Jackson has introduced a bill to tighten up the rules around sexual harassment between investors and the entrepreneurs they fund. Axios' chief tech correspondent, Ina Fried, stopped by to explain what the measure entails. Afterwards, we'll talk to writer Negar Mottahedeh about the connection she was able to forge with someone who hacked her Instagram.