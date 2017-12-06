06/12/2017: Seattle's powerful tech scene

Myomo, a medical robotics company, is going public on the New York Stock Exchange. That's not exactly unusual, but it's the first company to do so on a national securities exchange using a provision that'll let companies advertise the stock directly to investors. Mark Elenowitz, head of TriPoint Global Equities, stopped by to explain why this is significant and why other companies haven't done this before. Afterwards, we'll take a look at Seattle's growing tech scene, including its funding environment and what makes it different from Silicon Valley.