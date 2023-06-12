Your burger might come with a side of child labor
If you get a meal from a fast food franchise nowadays, there's an increasing chance that it's been prepared by an underaged worker who's been working too many hours. We look at new Department of Labor data that delves into the surprising rise in child labor law violations in some states, and why it's been pronounced in the fast food industry. Plus, the failed Credit Suisse has been fully taken over by rival UBS after a Swiss government deal earlier this year. And finally, the BBC's Leanna Byrne looks into how there's been a growing wave of food fraud as production costs rise.
Segments From this episode
UBS completes Credit Suisse takeover
Marketplace’s Nancy Marshall-Genzer explains what’s behind the merger.
Fast food chains lead in child labor violations
Department of Labor data show that hundreds of franchises were in violation of laws that protect minors.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC