This Is UncomfortableFinding Your PlaceI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Marketplace is a public service newsroom powered by you. Give Now
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Your burger might come with a side of child labor
Jun 12, 2023

Your burger might come with a side of child labor

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Eric Baradat/AFP via Getty Images
If you get a meal from a fast food franchise nowadays, there's an increasing chance that it's been prepared by an underaged worker who's been working too many hours. We look at new Department of Labor data that delves into the surprising rise in child labor law violations in some states, and why it's been pronounced in the fast food industry. Plus, the failed Credit Suisse has been fully taken over by rival UBS after a Swiss government deal earlier this year. And finally, the BBC's Leanna Byrne looks into how there's been a growing wave of food fraud as production costs rise. 

Segments From this episode

UBS completes Credit Suisse takeover

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer

Marketplace’s Nancy Marshall-Genzer explains what’s behind the merger.

Listen Now
Share Now on:

Fast food chains lead in child labor violations

by Elizabeth Trovall
Jun 12, 2023
Department of Labor data show that hundreds of franchises were in violation of laws that protect minors.
Fast food franchises for brands like McDonald's are among the worst offenders, according to Department of Labor data.
David McNew/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:22 AM PDT
8:51
2:58 AM PDT
12:31
7:43 AM PDT
1:50
Jun 9, 2023
39:51
Jun 9, 2023
29:16
Jun 8, 2023
43:51
May 30, 2023
19:06
It's nothing but smiles on Wall Street
Marketplace Morning Report
It's nothing but smiles on Wall Street
Americans have almost $990 billion in credit card debt
Americans have almost $990 billion in credit card debt
With new government hires, Turkey may be headed back to economic sanity
With new government hires, Turkey may be headed back to economic sanity
The hidden costs of wildfires go beyond putting them out
The hidden costs of wildfires go beyond putting them out