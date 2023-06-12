Your burger might come with a side of child labor

If you get a meal from a fast food franchise nowadays, there's an increasing chance that it's been prepared by an underaged worker who's been working too many hours. We look at new Department of Labor data that delves into the surprising rise in child labor law violations in some states, and why it's been pronounced in the fast food industry. Plus, the failed Credit Suisse has been fully taken over by rival UBS after a Swiss government deal earlier this year. And finally, the BBC's Leanna Byrne looks into how there's been a growing wave of food fraud as production costs rise.