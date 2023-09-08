Workers at LNG projects go on strike

From the BBC World Service: Workers are striking at Chevron Australia Liquid Natural Gas projects. The action could disrupt output from facilities that account for over 5% of global supply. Indian authorities have come in for criticism over efforts to spruce up the capital Delhi ahead of the G20 meeting this weekend. Unlike in the U.S., workers in Singapore have been returning to the office en-masse and city centers are booming. In London, 140,000 people have visited Sotheby's auction house to view items that belonged to the late Queen singer, Freddie Mercury; his piano and handwritten lyrics have sold for millions.