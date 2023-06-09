This Is UncomfortableFinding Your PlaceI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Marketplace is a public service newsroom powered by you. Give Now
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Why the U.S. may actually have two job markets
Jun 9, 2023

Why the U.S. may actually have two job markets

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Jack Taylor/Getty Images
The U.S. labor market has looked really good in the past year even as inflation bites in the wider economy. But an old theory that's recently regained ground says that there are actually two job markets that differ substantially in pay, stability, and social mobility. Plus, the recent indictment of Donald Trump on federal charges over classified documents has turned into a fundraising call for the former president — and his Democratic rivals. And finally, Texas is looking to meet projected record-breaking demand for energy with the help of renewable energy.

Segments From this episode

Trump and Democrats use latest indictment as campaign fodder

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer

Marketplace’s Nancy Marshall-Genzer reports on how both sides are using the indictment news to bolster fundraising ahead of the 2024 election.

Listen Now
Share Now on:

Is the U.S. economy really a tale of two job markets?

by Sabri Ben-Achour and Alex Schroeder
Jun 9, 2023
The "dual labor market" theory paints a picture of two very different job markets in terms of stability, pay, and mobility.
The unemployment rate is at a half-century low, yet many workers are unable to escape poorly paid, precarious jobs. One reason could be that the U.S. job market has evolved into two distinct labor markets—a dual labor market--and workers in each section experience very different economies.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:17 AM PDT
8:13
2:59 AM PDT
12:07
7:59 AM PDT
1:50
3:46 PM PDT
28:14
Jun 8, 2023
20:55
Jun 8, 2023
43:51
May 30, 2023
19:06
Scaling EVs means skipping "half steps" with hybrids, GM's Mary Barra says
Scaling EVs means skipping "half steps" with hybrids, GM's Mary Barra says
How much less are screenwriters getting paid compared to what they used to? 
How much less are screenwriters getting paid compared to what they used to? 
Financially Inclined: What you need to know before investing in the stock market
Make Me Smart
Financially Inclined: What you need to know before investing in the stock market
More wildfires mean worsening air quality. How do we adapt?
More wildfires mean worsening air quality. How do we adapt?