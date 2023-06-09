Why the U.S. may actually have two job markets

The U.S. labor market has looked really good in the past year even as inflation bites in the wider economy. But an old theory that's recently regained ground says that there are actually two job markets that differ substantially in pay, stability, and social mobility. Plus, the recent indictment of Donald Trump on federal charges over classified documents has turned into a fundraising call for the former president — and his Democratic rivals. And finally, Texas is looking to meet projected record-breaking demand for energy with the help of renewable energy.