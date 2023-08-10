Barriers to EntryMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...AI on the Job

Loading...

0:00
0% played
🏍️ 🚙 🛥️ Time to upgrade your vehicle? Donate it to Marketplace! Learn how
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Why do collectors collect?
Aug 10, 2023

Why do collectors collect?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Joyce Naltchayan/AFP via Getty Images
Some are in it for the money, some are in it just for the stuff. We talk Beanie Babies with collectibles expert Harry Rinker. Plus, deadly wildfires burn across Maui.

Segments From this episode

"Beanie Mania"

Why the Beanie Baby bubble burst

by David Brancaccio , Alex Schroeder and Erika Soderstrom
Aug 10, 2023
According to the "Beanie Meanie," a collectibles and antiques expert who was skeptical of the craze all along.
At the height of the Beanie Baby craze, people were making average profits of 500%. Then, as with all investment bubbles, came a crash.
Chris Hondros/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jordan Mangi Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:52 AM PDT
10:09
3:23 AM PDT
5:33
7:45 AM PDT
1:50
Aug 9, 2023
27:34
Aug 8, 2023
30:10
Jul 13, 2023
54:16
May 26, 2023
18:56
Inflation, high interest rates, and access are all part of credit card debt exceeding $1 trillion
Inflation, high interest rates, and access are all part of credit card debt exceeding $1 trillion
Could the carbon credit model help save threatened species?
A Warmer World
Could the carbon credit model help save threatened species?
Trying to boost diversity over margaritas at the Fed's Jackson Hole Symposium
Trying to boost diversity over margaritas at the Fed's Jackson Hole Symposium
Why year-over-year inflation changes aren’t a great indicator of today’s inflation
Why year-over-year inflation changes aren’t a great indicator of today’s inflation