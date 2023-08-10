Why do collectors collect?
Some are in it for the money, some are in it just for the stuff. We talk Beanie Babies with collectibles expert Harry Rinker. Plus, deadly wildfires burn across Maui.
Why the Beanie Baby bubble burst
According to the "Beanie Meanie," a collectibles and antiques expert who was skeptical of the craze all along.
