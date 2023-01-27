Our new Marketplace Crash Course is here to help. Sign-up for free, learn at your own pace.
Why are there fewer scientific innovations nowadays?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
A new paper finds that the rate of scientific innovation has been on a steady decline, despite living in the most technologically advanced age in the history of humanity. According to co-author Russell Funk, a professor at the University of Minnesota, helps us understand what's going on. This round of corporate layoffs could portend a larger slowdown in the labor market, which has remained hot. And, yesterday's GDP numbers may be good on the surface, but there are some less-than-ideal signs deeper in the report.
Segments From this episode
Disruptive advancements in science are slowing, new report shows
Across the board, we’re seeing less big scientific breakthroughs. So what’s going on?
Is this round of layoffs indicative of a slowing labor market?
Marketplace Nova Safo reports.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Katie Barnfield Producer, BBC
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC