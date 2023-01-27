My EconomyTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseAdventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...

Why are there fewer scientific innovations nowadays?
Jan 27, 2023

Why are there fewer scientific innovations nowadays?

A new paper finds that the rate of scientific innovation has been on a steady decline, despite living in the most technologically advanced age in the history of humanity. According to co-author Russell Funk, a professor at the University of Minnesota, helps us understand what's going on. This round of corporate layoffs could portend a larger slowdown in the labor market, which has remained hot. And, yesterday's GDP numbers may be good on the surface, but there are some less-than-ideal signs deeper in the report. 

Segments From this episode

Disruptive advancements in science are slowing, new report shows 

Jan 27, 2023
Across the board, we’re seeing less big scientific breakthroughs. So what’s going on?
Russell Funk, an associate professor at the University of Minnesota and a co-author of the paper, explains why science may be slowing.
Is this round of layoffs indicative of a slowing labor market?

Marketplace Nova Safo reports.
