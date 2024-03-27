Why Americans are drowning in medical debt
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Medical debt is the leading cause of personal bankruptcy in America. How did we get here?
Segments From this episode
Health and Wealth: Why Americans are drowning in medical debt
Almost a third of all working adults in the United States are carrying some kind of medical debt — that’s about 15% of all U.S. households.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC