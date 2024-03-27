My EconomySkin in the GameBreaking GroundI've Always Wondered ...

Why Americans are drowning in medical debt
Mar 27, 2024

Why Americans are drowning in medical debt

z_wei/Getty Images
Medical debt is the leading cause of personal bankruptcy in America. How did we get here?

Segments From this episode

Health and Wealth

Health and Wealth: Why Americans are drowning in medical debt

by David Brancaccio , Meredith Garretson and Kelly Silvera
Mar 27, 2024
Almost a third of all working adults in the United States are carrying some kind of medical debt — that’s about 15% of all U.S. households.
Medical debt is the leading cause of bankruptcy in the United States and affects almost a third of working Americans.
DNY59/Getty Images
