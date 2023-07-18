This Is UncomfortableRace and EconomySkin in the GameI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

Where did all the tourists go, Mayor Breed?
Jul 18, 2023

Where did all the tourists go, Mayor Breed?

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Between a homelessness crisis and difficulty retaining retailers downtown, San Francisco has work to do to attract tourists in pre-pandemic numbers. Mayor London Breed says her plan involves addressing homeless encampments and spending on law enforcement. Plus, will that all-but-promised recession ever happen?

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jordan Mangi Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

