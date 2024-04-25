Decoding DemocracyBaltimore Bridge CollapseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
What’s up with the weak GDP growth?
Apr 25, 2024

What’s up with the weak GDP growth?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
Plus, a hot PCE shows inflation is getting sticky in the services sector.

Segments From this episode

U.S. GDP grew just 1.6% last quarter

by Sabri Ben-Achour

KPMG’s Diane Swonk talks us through what might be behind the sluggish growth, which was much lower than economists projected.

Listen Now
Share Now on:

Small businesses could see big gains by boosting productivity

by David Brancaccio and Alex Schroeder
Apr 25, 2024
And they can achieve that through better collaboration with companies big and small in their industries.
"Small businesses are, really, the backbone of the economy in so many ways," says McKinsey's Anu Madgavkar.
iStock/Getty Images Plus
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

8:28 AM PDT
1:05
8:10 AM PDT
7:23
3:08 AM PDT
8:23
Apr 24, 2024
19:41
Apr 24, 2024
29:02
Apr 23, 2024
28:20
Apr 18, 2024
41:35
The TikTok ban is poised to make the U.S.-China divide even starker
The TikTok ban is poised to make the U.S.-China divide even starker
The WIC family food program is getting a refresh, but requirements are still tough to navigate
The WIC family food program is getting a refresh, but requirements are still tough to navigate
Why does the world want dollars? Because of high interest rates, thriving economy in U.S.
Why does the world want dollars? Because of high interest rates, thriving economy in U.S.
Recent college grads see rise in unemployment
Recent college grads see rise in unemployment