What’s up with the weak GDP growth?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Plus, a hot PCE shows inflation is getting sticky in the services sector.
get the podcast
Segments From this episode
U.S. GDP grew just 1.6% last quarter
KPMG’s Diane Swonk talks us through what might be behind the sluggish growth, which was much lower than economists projected.
Small businesses could see big gains by boosting productivity
And they can achieve that through better collaboration with companies big and small in their industries.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC