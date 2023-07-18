What’s it like to be a grain farmer in Ukraine?
From the BBC World Service: Ukrainian farmer Kees Huizinga joins Marketplace to discuss the impact of Russia withdrawing from the Black Sea grain deal. What next for the Commonwealth Games after Melbourne pulls out of hosting it in 2026? And finally, we hear from Lucy Ward on what it's like for a woman to commentate on men's soccer.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jordan Mangi Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC