What will a collapsed highway cost Philadelphia?

As Philadelphia deals with the collapse of a section of Interstate 95, there's been a rush to assess the cost of rebuilding the highway and the burden the city might feel in the coming months. We look into how residents and commuters will be affected, as well as what a construction timeline could look like. Plus, we chat with the founder and CEO of the "Disparity Trap" board game which aims to educate people about systemic racism in a more lighthearted way.