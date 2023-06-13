This Is UncomfortableFinding Your PlaceI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

What will a collapsed highway cost Philadelphia?
Jun 13, 2023

What will a collapsed highway cost Philadelphia?

Mark Makela/Getty Images
As Philadelphia deals with the collapse of a section of Interstate 95, there's been a rush to assess the cost of rebuilding the highway and the burden the city might feel in the coming months. We look into how residents and commuters will be affected, as well as what a construction timeline could look like. Plus, we chat with the founder and CEO of the "Disparity Trap" board game which aims to educate people about systemic racism in a more lighthearted way. 

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer (Ret.)
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

