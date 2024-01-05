Golden PromisesBytes: Week in ReviewMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
What should reparations look like?
Jan 5, 2024

What should reparations look like?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Reparations may be politically unviable, so we'll unpack what alternatives could look like.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:38 AM PST
7:10
3:00 AM PST
28:08
2:52 AM PST
13:17
3:39 PM PST
26:31
3:20 PM PST
1:05
Dec 20, 2023
2:31
Dec 15, 2023
18:54
California debates who should be eligible for reparations for slavery
Golden Promises
California debates who should be eligible for reparations for slavery
Microsoft is adding a dedicated AI key to its keyboards
Microsoft is adding a dedicated AI key to its keyboards
More people shopped by phone than by computer over the holidays
More people shopped by phone than by computer over the holidays
The hefty costs of heavier cars
The hefty costs of heavier cars