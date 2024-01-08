Golden PromisesBytes: Week in ReviewMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
What needs to happen before we see interest rate cuts
Jan 8, 2024

What needs to happen before we see interest rate cuts

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin. Courtesy Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond
We'll check in with Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin about potential risks to a soft landing.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:41 AM PST
1:34
7:32 AM PST
6:55
3:05 AM PST
7:55
Jan 5, 2024
26:26
Jan 5, 2024
28:08
Dec 20, 2023
2:31
Dec 15, 2023
18:54
Why Google is phasing out tracking cookies
Why Google is phasing out tracking cookies
After a tough year, manufacturing has reasons to be hopeful
After a tough year, manufacturing has reasons to be hopeful
Here's the economic "in" and "out" list of 2024
Here's the economic "in" and "out" list of 2024
If reparations aren't politically viable, what's the next best thing?
Golden Promises
If reparations aren't politically viable, what's the next best thing?