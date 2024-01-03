My EconomyI've Always Wondered ...Financially InclinedGolden Promises

What might reparations look like? California could find out.
Jan 3, 2024

What might reparations look like? California could find out.

The California State Capitol. JasonDoiy/Getty Images
One thing can be agreed upon by all sides of the debate: Any path to reparations would be paved with complexity.

Call it a post-New Year's hangover?

by Nova Safo

The stock market started the first trading day of the year with a bit of a course reversal, especially among tech stocks. We hear more.

Golden Promises

2024 will be a big year for the reparations debate in California

by Lee Hawkins and Alex Schroeder
Jan 3, 2024
After a state task force issued an 1,100-page report in 2023, lawmakers are starting to look at reparations policy options.
California State Sen. Steven Bradford is one of nine task force members who issued a report on reparations last year.
Dylan Miettinen/Marketplace; photo courtesy California State Senate
