Barriers to EntryMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...AI on the Job

Loading...

0:00
0% played
🏍️ 🚙 🛥️ Time to upgrade your vehicle? Donate it to Marketplace! Learn how
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
What is the U.S.’s credit score?
Aug 2, 2023

What is the U.S.’s credit score?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images
It actually just got worse. We'll talk about what the debt ceiling has to do with it, and whether this will raise borrowing costs for the Treasury Department. Plus, young people are being recruited to drive migrants beyond the southern border through social media.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jordan Mangi Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:40 AM PDT
7:44
3:14 AM PDT
9:36
7:45 AM PDT
1:50
4:14 PM PDT
26:20
3:36 PM PDT
27:13
Jul 13, 2023
54:16
May 26, 2023
18:56
How Latin America is dealing with this inflationary economy
Marketplace Morning Report
How Latin America is dealing with this inflationary economy
Clean energy industry faces economic headwinds
A Warmer World
Clean energy industry faces economic headwinds
Was the Bank of England largely to blame for the UK’s inflation?
Was the Bank of England largely to blame for the UK’s inflation?
For their CEOs, UPS delivers and Disney’s the happiest place on Earth 
For their CEOs, UPS delivers and Disney’s the happiest place on Earth 