What can corporate profits can tell us about the economy?

From the BBC World Service: A raft of big European corporations have been reporting half-year figures. We drill into some of the numbers and find out why shares in some big banks are falling despite rising profits, how lower oil prices are affecting Shell, and the role cat food has played in Nestle’s profits. Also on the program, Russia's ambitions for Africa as President Putin hosts leaders for a summit. And, the battle to save a ship carrying 3,000 vehicles from sinking off the Dutch coast.