What can corporate profits can tell us about the economy?
Jul 27, 2023

Getty Images
From the BBC World Service: A raft of big European corporations have been reporting half-year figures. We drill into some of the numbers and find out why shares in some big banks are falling despite rising profits, how lower oil prices are affecting Shell, and the role cat food has played in Nestle’s profits. Also on the program, Russia's ambitions for Africa as President Putin hosts leaders for a summit. And, the battle to save a ship carrying 3,000 vehicles from sinking off the Dutch coast.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jordan Mangi Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

