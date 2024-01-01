My EconomyI've Always Wondered ...Financially Inclined

What a difference a year makes
Jan 1, 2024

David McNew/Getty Images
That soft landing economists have been talking about? Many are starting to think the Fed might pull it off.

Segments From this episode

Checking our economic crystal ball for 2024

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer and Nova Safo

Expectations for 2023’s economy were rather sour — and what delivered blew predictions out of the water. But what about the year ahead? A lot points to slowing inflation and a resilient labor market.

A rivalry that's shaping many lives

The relationship between the U.S. and China was high on the news agenda in 2023. We wanted to chart the ups and downs of the past year and hear some of economic stories that could lie ahead. The BBC’s Elizabeth Hotson reports.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

