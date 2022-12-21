How We SurviveThe Transistor at 75My EconomyI've Always Wondered ...This Is Uncomfortable

Wells Fargo’s miscues prove costly
Dec 21, 2022

Wells Fargo’s miscues prove costly

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau settled with the bank, which will pay billions in fines and damages. We get into the details. Elsewhere, a report examines the struggles of tribes and federal relief funding.

Segments From this episode

Government report outlines web of problems impeding tribal access to federal funds

by Savannah Maher
Dec 21, 2022
Among the issues were costly delays and confusing guidance from varying agencies.
The GAO's report shows how the rollout of tribal relief funding has been rocky.
Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Katie Barnfield Producer, BBC
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC

