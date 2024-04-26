Welcome back, net neutrality
It's been almost seven years. Big Tech missed you, but telecom firms didn't.
Segments From this episode
Inflation rates keep creeping up
We talk to Chris Low, chief economist at FHN Financial,
about what the numbers mean for consumer confidence.
The 'net is, once again, neutral
The FCC just went back on a 2017 ruling that let internet providers choose which sites and apps got faster or slower network speeds. Is the ruling reversal over-regulation or a return to treating broadband internet as an essential utility?
