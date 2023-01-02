We open 2023 with a big week for the labor market
On Friday, we’ll get the government’s official jobs report for December. And on Wednesday, we’ll get the latest Job Openings and Labor Turnover survey. That report will tell us how many layoffs happened in November. Certain industries, like tech and finance, have been letting workers go. But that isn’t necessarily a sign that the broader economy is slowing down. Plus, we look at the latest from the International Monetary Fund, which believes 2023 is going to be a "tougher" year than 2022 was for the global economy. And, a look back at all things crypto last year.
Segments From this episode
Layoffs are not necessarily cause for broader economic alarm
Unemployment claims show that laid-off workers are not staying unemployed for long. That's because hiring remains strong.
The IMF is warning that 2023 will be a "tougher" year than 2022 for the world economy
Our editorial partners at the BBC spoke with Bill Blain, strategist and head of alternative assets at Shard Capital in London for more.
Reviewing the year in crypto
The BBC's Will Bain looks back at the year in crypto trading, from wild fluctuations in currency values to exchange collapses.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Katie Barnfield Producer, BBC
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC