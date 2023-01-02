We open 2023 with a big week for the labor market

On Friday, we’ll get the government’s official jobs report for December. And on Wednesday, we’ll get the latest Job Openings and Labor Turnover survey. That report will tell us how many layoffs happened in November. Certain industries, like tech and finance, have been letting workers go. But that isn’t necessarily a sign that the broader economy is slowing down. Plus, we look at the latest from the International Monetary Fund, which believes 2023 is going to be a "tougher" year than 2022 was for the global economy. And, a look back at all things crypto last year.