How We SurviveThe Transistor at 75My EconomyI've Always Wondered ...This Is Uncomfortable

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
We open 2023 with a big week for the labor market
Jan 2, 2023

We open 2023 with a big week for the labor market

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Job churn has been up since the pandemic started, as many people quit or changed jobs. Spencer Platt/Getty Images
On Friday, we’ll get the government’s official jobs report for December. And on Wednesday, we’ll get the latest Job Openings and Labor Turnover survey. That report will tell us how many layoffs happened in November. Certain industries, like tech and finance, have been letting workers go. But that isn’t necessarily a sign that the broader economy is slowing down. Plus, we look at the latest from the International Monetary Fund, which believes 2023 is going to be a "tougher" year than 2022 was for the global economy. And, a look back at all things crypto last year.

Segments From this episode

Layoffs are not necessarily cause for broader economic alarm

by Justin Ho
Jan 2, 2023
Unemployment claims show that laid-off workers are not staying unemployed for long. That's because hiring remains strong.
Hiring outpaced layoffs at a rate of 4 to 1 in October.
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The IMF is warning that 2023 will be a "tougher" year than 2022 for the world economy

Our editorial partners at the BBC spoke with Bill Blain, strategist and head of alternative assets at Shard Capital in London for more.
Listen Now
Share Now on:

Reviewing the year in crypto

The BBC's Will Bain looks back at the year in crypto trading, from wild fluctuations in currency values to exchange collapses.
Listen Now
Share Now on:

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Katie Barnfield Producer, BBC
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:47 AM PST
7:41
1:17 AM PST
7:10
Dec 30, 2022
1:50
Dec 30, 2022
27:07
Dec 27, 2022
29:56
Dec 14, 2022
33:29
Dec 8, 2022
39:27
Can Southwest regain passengers' trust?
Can Southwest regain passengers' trust?
As natural gas prices fall, coal's comeback may be short-lived
As natural gas prices fall, coal's comeback may be short-lived
Coming soon: new tax incentives for low-income people to save for retirement
Coming soon: new tax incentives for low-income people to save for retirement
High mortgage rates, recession fears: Who actually wants to buy a house in 2023?
High mortgage rates, recession fears: Who actually wants to buy a house in 2023?