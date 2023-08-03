Barriers to EntryMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...AI on the Job

Wage theft in the States and limbo at the border
Aug 3, 2023

Wage theft in the States and limbo at the border

Spencer Platt/Getty Images
An online tool is helping immigrant workers file complaints against employers who owe them wages. Then, a look at the economic cost of "protracted displacement" while waiting for asylum.

Segments From this episode

Barriers to Entry

New online platform helps immigrant workers recover stolen wages

by Elizabeth Trovall
Aug 3, 2023
The process of getting back stolen wages is complicated, time-intensive and often unsuccessful. Now, a new online platform is empowering immigrant advocates by making it easier to file wage theft claims.
The U.S. Department of Labor's Wage and Hour Division found that workers were owed $213 million in back wages in 2022, though that amount could be higher due to underreporting.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Barriers to Entry

The economic cost of waiting at the border in limbo

by David Brancaccio and Ariana Rosas
Aug 3, 2023
Those waiting on an asylum request often can't move forward with a job, housing or education.
Asylum seekers wait at the pedestrian crossing at the U.S.-Mexico border in Tijuana. Some spend weeks, months or longer at or near the border, hoping to be granted asylum.
Guillermo Arias/AFP via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jordan Mangi Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

