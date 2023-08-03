Wage theft in the States and limbo at the border
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
An online tool is helping immigrant workers file complaints against employers who owe them wages. Then, a look at the economic cost of "protracted displacement" while waiting for asylum.
Segments From this episode
New online platform helps immigrant workers recover stolen wages
The process of getting back stolen wages is complicated, time-intensive and often unsuccessful. Now, a new online platform is empowering immigrant advocates by making it easier to file wage theft claims.
The economic cost of waiting at the border in limbo
Those waiting on an asylum request often can't move forward with a job, housing or education.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jordan Mangi Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC