US investors target another English soccer club
Sep 13, 2023

From the BBC World Service: If 777 Partners does buy Liverpool-based Everton, half of all Premier League clubs will have American owners. Plus, a BP exec resigns and iPhone radiation worries French regulators.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jordan Mangi Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

