United said it’s reducing fees. Will other carriers follow?

One of the world's largest airlines, United, said it will ease fees for parents wanting to sit with their children aged 12 and under. This, as the Biden administration pushes to crack down on "junk fees" in a variety of industries. A look into why markets are looking turbulent again, which has something to do with the threat of a recession on the horizon. And, a look at the Supreme Court cases that could redefine the internet in the coming months.