United said it’s reducing fees. Will other carriers follow?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
One of the world's largest airlines, United, said it will ease fees for parents wanting to sit with their children aged 12 and under. This, as the Biden administration pushes to crack down on "junk fees" in a variety of industries. A look into why markets are looking turbulent again, which has something to do with the threat of a recession on the horizon. And, a look at the Supreme Court cases that could redefine the internet in the coming months.
Segments From this episode
Extra fees have conquered the airline industry. But there may be fewer going forward.
Customer and airlines like them better than higher airfares.
What was behind yesterday's big market selloff?
Marketplace Nova Safo reports.
Inside a pair of internet-defining Supreme Court cases
Marketplace's Matt Levin reports.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC