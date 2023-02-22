A Year of WarRace and EconomyTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

United said it’s reducing fees. Will other carriers follow?
Feb 22, 2023

United said it’s reducing fees. Will other carriers follow?

Mario Tama/Getty Images
One of the world's largest airlines, United, said it will ease fees for parents wanting to sit with their children aged 12 and under. This, as the Biden administration pushes to crack down on "junk fees" in a variety of industries. A look into why markets are looking turbulent again, which has something to do with the threat of a recession on the horizon. And, a look at the Supreme Court cases that could redefine the internet in the coming months.

Segments From this episode

Extra fees have conquered the airline industry. But there may be fewer going forward.

by Kristin Schwab
Feb 22, 2023
Customer and airlines like them better than higher airfares.
United Airlines moved recently to ease some of its fees after President Biden criticized the industry's fee practices in his State of the Union address.
Getty Images
What was behind yesterday's big market selloff?

Marketplace Nova Safo reports.
Inside a pair of internet-defining Supreme Court cases

Marketplace's Matt Levin reports.
Music from the episode

Diggy Diggy Hole Wind Rose

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

