Ukraine boosts its Starlink capacity
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
From the BBC World Service: Ukraine's digital minister tells us how the country is doubling its use of Elon Musk's Starlink network to overcome infrastructure damage. Plus, Canada sanctions three wealthy Haitian businessmen for links to criminal gangs. And, how do you clean the world's oceans? We hear from The Ocean Cleanup's founder Boyan Slat.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer