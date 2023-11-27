Financially InclinedSkin in the GameI've Always Wondered ...This Is Uncomfortable

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
UAE planned to use climate talks to strike oil deals
Nov 27, 2023

UAE planned to use climate talks to strike oil deals

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
President of COP28 Sultan Ahmed al-Jaber on Oct. 2. Getty Images
From the BBC World Service: Leaked documents obtained by the BBC reveal plans by the United Arab Emirates to discuss gas and oil agreements with 15 countries.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:52 AM PST
1:20
6:33 AM PST
8:06
3:02 AM PST
4:56
Nov 24, 2023
27:23
Nov 24, 2023
17:38
Nov 23, 2023
35:07
Nov 22, 2023
13:00
How the economy's really doing, according to Thanksgiving shoppers
How the economy's really doing, according to Thanksgiving shoppers
You're not imagining it: Holiday shopping season really did start earlier this year
You're not imagining it: Holiday shopping season really did start earlier this year
How convenience foods like Stove Top stuffing took over the U.S.
How convenience foods like Stove Top stuffing took over the U.S.
“Unhappy hour”: Pubs in the United Kingdom introduce surge pricing
“Unhappy hour”: Pubs in the United Kingdom introduce surge pricing