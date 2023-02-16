U.S. and China trade tit-for-tat sanctions amid balloon blowup
China announced this morning that defense giant Lockheed Martin and a unit of Raytheon would go on a blacklist, which follows similar American moves last week. It's the latest incident in the Chinese balloon saga that has seen the U.S.-China relationship sour further. The White House's new standards for electric vehicle chargers could bring about new business opportunities. And, we check in with an egg farmer about how the industry is doing amid its recovery from a severe avian flu outbreak.
Balloon sanctions latest blow to fractious U.S.-China relationship
Marketplace's Nova Safo reports.
New standards for EV chargers also mean new business opportunities
Standardization of electric vehicle chargers across the country mean they'll be able to serve all models of cars.
What one egg producer says about how the industry is doing
Sam Krouse, co-CEO of MPS Egg Farms, says wholesale prices are down as farms recover from avian flu and consumer demand eases.
