U.S. and China trade tit-for-tat sanctions amid balloon blowup
Feb 16, 2023
Feb 16, 2023

U.S. and China trade tit-for-tat sanctions amid balloon blowup

cbarnesphotography/Getty Images
China announced this morning that defense giant Lockheed Martin and a unit of Raytheon would go on a blacklist, which follows similar American moves last week. It's the latest incident in the Chinese balloon saga that has seen the U.S.-China relationship sour further. The White House's new standards for electric vehicle chargers could bring about new business opportunities. And, we check in with an egg farmer about how the industry is doing amid its recovery from a severe avian flu outbreak.

Segments From this episode

Balloon sanctions latest blow to fractious U.S.-China relationship

Marketplace's Nova Safo reports.
New standards for EV chargers also mean new business opportunities

by Stephanie Hughes
Feb 16, 2023
Standardization of electric vehicle chargers across the country mean they'll be able to serve all models of cars.
Tesla car sits parked at a Tesla Supercharger. The Biden administration's new standards for EV chargers announced this week could set the stage for more business opportunities.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Economic Pulse

What one egg producer says about how the industry is doing

by Sabri Ben-Achour and Erika Soderstrom
Feb 16, 2023
Sam Krouse, co-CEO of MPS Egg Farms, says wholesale prices are down as farms recover from avian flu and consumer demand eases.
Sam Krouse, co-head of MPS Egg Farms, says the industry is recovering well from a widespread outbreak of avian flu that caused prices to skyrocket.
David Silverman/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

