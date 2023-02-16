U.S. and China trade tit-for-tat sanctions amid balloon blowup

China announced this morning that defense giant Lockheed Martin and a unit of Raytheon would go on a blacklist, which follows similar American moves last week. It's the latest incident in the Chinese balloon saga that has seen the U.S.-China relationship sour further. The White House's new standards for electric vehicle chargers could bring about new business opportunities. And, we check in with an egg farmer about how the industry is doing amid its recovery from a severe avian flu outbreak.