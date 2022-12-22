How We SurviveThe Transistor at 75My EconomyI've Always Wondered ...This Is Uncomfortable

Two execs tied to FTX plead guilty to criminal charges as SBF is extradited to U.S.
Dec 22, 2022

Two execs tied to FTX plead guilty to criminal charges as SBF is extradited to U.S.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images
The former executives are Caroline Ellison, who headed Alameda Research, and Gary Wang, an FTX co-founder. Also, as part of our Econ Extra Credit series on "It's a Wonderful Life," we discuss community-centered banking.

Segments From this episode

"It's a Wonderful Life"

When community banking means easier access to loans

by David Brancaccio and Jarrett Dang
Dec 22, 2022
Institutions like the NYC-based Carver Federal Savings Bank emphasize community development as a core part of their missions.
Community Development Financial Institutions like Carver Federal Savings Bank must reinvest at least 60% of each dollar into the community, says Carver President and CEO Michael Pugh.
ridvan_celik via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Katie Barnfield Producer, BBC
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC

