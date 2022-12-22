Two execs tied to FTX plead guilty to criminal charges as SBF is extradited to U.S.
The former executives are Caroline Ellison, who headed Alameda Research, and Gary Wang, an FTX co-founder. Also, as part of our Econ Extra Credit series on "It's a Wonderful Life," we discuss community-centered banking.
When community banking means easier access to loans
Institutions like the NYC-based Carver Federal Savings Bank emphasize community development as a core part of their missions.
