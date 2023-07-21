Turkey plays rate hike catch-up
In Turkey, a changing of the economic policy guard means that the country is raising rates for the first time in this inflationary economy. Plus, a first step toward smoother air travel in the House, and a look at how AI might be implemented in the workforce.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jordan Mangi Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC