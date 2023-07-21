AI on the JobI've Always Wondered ...Skin in the GameShelf Life

Turkey plays rate hike catch-up
Jul 21, 2023

Turkey plays rate hike catch-up

Adem Altan/AFP via Getty Images
In Turkey, a changing of the economic policy guard means that the country is raising rates for the first time in this inflationary economy. Plus, a first step toward smoother air travel in the House, and a look at how AI might be implemented in the workforce.

