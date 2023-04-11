Tupperware’s troubles reveal problems with direct-selling models

Tupperware's stock tumbled yesterday after the company revealed it would need an infusion of investment money to keep afloat. We look at what the saga reveals about so-called "Tupperware parties" and the broader direct-selling model that some brands rely on. Plus, as the tax deadline rapidly approaches, an analysis of how immigrant workers and their families form a crucial revenue stream for all levels of government. And, how the recent spate of labor organizing has led to more workers filing complaints against their bosses — and how an understaffed NLRB is responding.