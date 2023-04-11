The Uncertain HourTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseBanks in TurmoilI've Always Wondered ...

Tupperware’s troubles reveal problems with direct-selling models
Apr 11, 2023

Tupperware’s troubles reveal problems with direct-selling models

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Tupperware's stock tumbled yesterday after the company revealed it would need an infusion of investment money to keep afloat. We look at what the saga reveals about so-called "Tupperware parties" and the broader direct-selling model that some brands rely on. Plus, as the tax deadline rapidly approaches, an analysis of how immigrant workers and their families form a crucial revenue stream for all levels of government. And, how the recent spate of labor organizing has led to more workers filing complaints against their bosses — and how an understaffed NLRB is responding. 

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

