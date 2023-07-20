Trickle-down… commercial real estate crisis?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
With so much commercial real estate sitting empty, banks are concerned that difficulty selling could snowball into credit losses and a rise in loan defaults. Will the broader economy feel that stress? Plus, FEMA needs more cash and Netflix's stock dropped.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jordan Mangi Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC