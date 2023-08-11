My Economy"Beanie Mania"I've Always Wondered ...A Warmer World

Travel on climate change’s schedule
Aug 11, 2023

Travel on climate change’s schedule

Ronda Churchill / AFP via Getty Images
Tourism destinations and peak travel times are shifting thanks to extreme weather brought on by climate change. Plus, the Supreme Court blocks a settlement with Purdue Pharma.

Segments From this episode

A Warmer World

How climate change is impacting where and when tourists want to travel

by Ali Budner
Aug 11, 2023
After a hot summer, some travelers are expressing more concern about heat waves, wildfires and other extreme weather events that might affect their plans.
A heat advisory sign is shown along US highway 190 during a heat wave in Death Valley National Park. Tourism patterns have started to change in the area thanks to climate change.
Ronda Churchill / AFP via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jordan Mangi Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

