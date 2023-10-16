TikTok says it will ramp up resources to tackle Israel-Hamas conflict misinformation
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
From the BBC World Service: TikTok says it is taking action against false and inaccurate content. Plus, Greece's olive oil has been the target of high-profile thefts.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC