Theatre jobs are still recovering from pandemic shocks
Feb 16, 2023

Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images
Theatres were one set of businesses that were hit hardest by pandemic shutdowns, which forced many workers to be cut or furloughed. We check in with the Minneapolis-based Children's Theatre Company to see how things are going. Today's Producer Price Index data confirms what other recent inflation data is showing: rising prices aren't slowing down nearly fast enough. And, a new report from the Congressional Budget Office says that the U.S. could default on its debt as soon as July should Congress fail to agree to raise the debt limit. 

Segments From this episode

Raising the curtain on theater employment

by Sabri Ben-Achour and Erika Soderstrom
Feb 16, 2023
How a children’s theater company is ensuring the show will go on after pandemic.
A stage production of Cinderella plays at the Minnesota-based Children's Theatre Company. Kimberly Motes, head of the theater, says it is still recovering from pandemic shutdowns that saw many employees furloughed.
(David Rubene/Children's Theatre Company)
The Low-down on the inflation outlook

Christopher Low, chief economist at FHN Financial, explains what the latest inflation data says about the economy.
U.S. set to default on debt in the summer, says Congressional Budget Office

Marketplace's Nancy Marshall-Genzer explains.
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

