The world-famous Glastonbury music festival gets underway
Jun 23, 2023

The world-famous Glastonbury music festival gets underway

Getty Images
Glastonbury remains one of the world's biggest music festivals, and this year, Elton John is headlining.

From the BBC World Service… The Glastonbury Festival, in the South West of England, has opened. As one of the world’s biggest music festivals, it generates approximately $150 million for local businesses and charities and is famous for its huge headliners; this year the top slot goes to Sir Elton John in one of his last ever concerts. A mortgage time bomb could be about to go off in the UK as interest rates continue to climb and borrowers struggle with repayments.

