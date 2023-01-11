The White House issues a new student loan relief proposal

The Biden administration unveiled this week a new proposal to extend relief to lower and middle-income student loan borrowers. This, as the administration's original plan to cancel a certain amount of student debt remains in judicial limbo. Plus, Amazon is planning to launch its new "Buy with Prime" service, which would be implemented on e-commerce websites as a quicker payment option. And, Russian competitive gamers are fleeing the country amid the War in Ukraine and finding new prospects in Serbia, the BBC's Guy De Launey reports.