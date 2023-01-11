Adventures in HousingHow We SurviveMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...This Is Uncomfortable

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
The White House issues a new student loan relief proposal
Jan 11, 2023

The White House issues a new student loan relief proposal

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Kameleon007 via Getty Images
The Biden administration unveiled this week a new proposal to extend relief to lower and middle-income student loan borrowers. This, as the administration's original plan to cancel a certain amount of student debt remains in judicial limbo. Plus, Amazon is planning to launch its new "Buy with Prime" service, which would be implemented on e-commerce websites as a quicker payment option. And, Russian competitive gamers are fleeing the country amid the War in Ukraine and finding new prospects in Serbia, the BBC's Guy De Launey reports. 

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Katie Barnfield Producer, BBC
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:59 AM PST
7:43
3:18 AM PST
12:10
7:41 AM PST
1:50
Jan 10, 2023
31:16
Jan 10, 2023
28:02
Dec 14, 2022
33:29
Dec 8, 2022
39:27
Biden student loan plan would let borrowers pay less, get forgiveness faster
Biden student loan plan would let borrowers pay less, get forgiveness faster
Disney will soon require workers to be in-office four days a week
Disney will soon require workers to be in-office four days a week
Sanctions designed to keep the price of Russian oil low seem to be working
Sanctions designed to keep the price of Russian oil low seem to be working
Why big banks are "canaries in the economic coal mine"
Why big banks are "canaries in the economic coal mine"