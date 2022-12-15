How We SurviveThe Transistor at 75My EconomyI've Always Wondered ...This Is Uncomfortable

The transistor helped signal the start of Silicon Valley
Dec 15, 2022

The transistor helped signal the start of Silicon Valley

First, we have more on the Federal Reserve, which raised interest rates Wednesday. Our next chapter in our series about the transistor details its impact on the place that would come to be known as Silicon Valley. 

The Transistor at 75

The transistor's role in the birth of Silicon Valley

by David Brancaccio and Alex Schroeder
Dec 15, 2022
Silicon Valley exists for a number of reasons. Chief among them might be the mother of a Nobel Prize winner.
Companies like Intel were born from the semiconductor revolution. But how did silicon — and the transistor — end up in California?
David McNew/Newsmakers via Getty Images
