The sustained entrepreneurship boom
Starting a business was a trend during peak pandemic, and it looks to be continuing. That's even though the country has opened back up and unemployment has gone way down. Last month, business applications increased again. Plus, with summer not too far away, many companies are getting ready to welcome new interns aboard. Employers expect to increase summer intern numbers by almost 10% this time around. That might have something to do with the tight labor market we're still seeing in certain sectors. And, a deep dive into the private, for-profit industry that has grown up around enforcing work requirements for welfare.
Segments From this episode
Employers rely on internships as a recruiting tool in tight labor market
Internship hiring is projected to increase by 9.1% from last year, according to a survey by the National Association of Colleges and Employers.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC