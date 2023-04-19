The Uncertain HourTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseBanks in TurmoilI've Always Wondered ...

The sustained entrepreneurship boom
Apr 19, 2023

The sustained entrepreneurship boom

Getty Images
Starting a business was a trend during peak pandemic, and it looks to be continuing. That's even though the country has opened back up and unemployment has gone way down. Last month, business applications increased again. Plus, with summer not too far away, many companies are getting ready to welcome new interns aboard. Employers expect to increase summer intern numbers by almost 10% this time around. That might have something to do with the tight labor market we're still seeing in certain sectors. And, a deep dive into the private, for-profit industry that has grown up around enforcing work requirements for welfare.

Segments From this episode

Employers rely on internships as a recruiting tool in tight labor market  

by Stephanie Hughes
Apr 19, 2023
Internship hiring is projected to increase by 9.1% from last year, according to a survey by the National Association of Colleges and Employers.
Employers expect to increase their summer intern numbers by 9.1% from last year according to a recent survey released by the National Association of Colleges and Employers.
ExperienceInteriors/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

