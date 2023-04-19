The sustained entrepreneurship boom

Starting a business was a trend during peak pandemic, and it looks to be continuing. That's even though the country has opened back up and unemployment has gone way down. Last month, business applications increased again. Plus, with summer not too far away, many companies are getting ready to welcome new interns aboard. Employers expect to increase summer intern numbers by almost 10% this time around. That might have something to do with the tight labor market we're still seeing in certain sectors. And, a deep dive into the private, for-profit industry that has grown up around enforcing work requirements for welfare.