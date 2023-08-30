Adventures in HousingSkin in the GameI've Always Wondered ...A Warmer World

Loading...

0:00
0% played
🏍️ 🚙 🛥️ Time to upgrade your vehicle? Donate it to Marketplace! Learn how
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
The route most travelled: How migrants are making their way to Europe
Aug 30, 2023

The route most travelled: How migrants are making their way to Europe

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
BBC
From the BBC World Service: The BBC joins the Tunisian Coast Guard as the route from the north African country to Italy becomes the busiest route for migrants into Europe. Meanwhile, army officers have declared control over the oil-rich country Gabon. The BBC's Africa Editor Will Ross explains what impact this could have. Finally, house sales in the U.K. fall by 20 percent in a month. We hear why from Aneisha Beveridge from Hamptons, a U.K.-based estate agency.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jordan Mangi Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:41 AM PDT
8:16
3:08 AM PDT
9:03
7:54 AM PDT
1:50
3:00 AM PDT
1:38
Aug 29, 2023
24:42
Aug 29, 2023
29:13
Aug 29, 2023
2:45
London puts a price on pollution as it expands its ultra low emission zone
Marketplace Morning Report
London puts a price on pollution as it expands its ultra low emission zone
Who wins in today's housing market?
Who wins in today's housing market?
The awkward return of the business meal
The awkward return of the business meal
New episodes of "Million Bazillion" coming Sept. 5!
Million Bazillion
New episodes of "Million Bazillion" coming Sept. 5!