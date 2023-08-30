The route most travelled: How migrants are making their way to Europe
From the BBC World Service: The BBC joins the Tunisian Coast Guard as the route from the north African country to Italy becomes the busiest route for migrants into Europe. Meanwhile, army officers have declared control over the oil-rich country Gabon. The BBC's Africa Editor Will Ross explains what impact this could have. Finally, house sales in the U.K. fall by 20 percent in a month. We hear why from Aneisha Beveridge from Hamptons, a U.K.-based estate agency.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jordan Mangi Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC