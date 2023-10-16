The number of union petitions continues to climb
The number of union petitions filed in the past year rose 3%, new data shows. We also preview what we expect to hear in speeches from Federal Reserve officials this week.
Earnings and speeches and housing, oh my!
This will be a busy week: We’ve got more earnings reports, plus speeches from Federal Reserve officials and housing starts data. Julia Coronado, founder and president of MacroPolicy Perspectives and a professor at UT Austin, joins us talk about what’s ahead.
More workers move to create unions — but that doesn't always mean more members
Petitioning for union representation is just the first step in forming a union, and not all efforts make it to the finish line.
Social media companies crack down on misinformation
Misinformation and misleading content has proliferated in the wake of the Israel-Hamas conflict. How are social media companies responding? The BBC’s Marianna Spring reports.
