The number of union petitions continues to climb
Oct 16, 2023

The number of union petitions continues to climb

Michael Swensen/Getty Images
The number of union petitions filed in the past year rose 3%, new data shows. We also preview what we expect to hear in speeches from Federal Reserve officials this week.

Segments From this episode

Earnings and speeches and housing, oh my!

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer

This will be a busy week: We’ve got more earnings reports, plus speeches from Federal Reserve officials and housing starts data. Julia Coronado, founder and president of MacroPolicy Perspectives and a professor at UT Austin, joins us talk about what’s ahead.

More workers move to create unions — but that doesn't always mean more members

by Henry Epp
Oct 16, 2023
Petitioning for union representation is just the first step in forming a union, and not all efforts make it to the finish line.
The National Labor Relations Board has seen an uptick in petitions but is being strained by the larger workload, said the agency’s general counsel.
Jim Vondruska/Getty Images
Social media companies crack down on misinformation

Misinformation and misleading content has proliferated in the wake of the Israel-Hamas conflict. How are social media companies responding? The BBC’s Marianna Spring reports.

Music from the episode

i don't date losers (anymore) britta raci

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

