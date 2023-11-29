Financially InclinedSkin in the GameI've Always Wondered ...This Is Uncomfortable

The Munger, the myth, the legend
Nov 29, 2023

The Munger, the myth, the legend

A woman at the 2022 Berkshire Hathaway Shareholders Meeting shows a card with the faces of Warren Buffet, left, and Charlie Munger, right. Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images
Charlie Munger, the right-hand man of the Oracle of Omaha, died on Tuesday at the age of 99. We share a tribute.

Music from the episode

Godless Lawless & Non-monogamous New Here

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

