The latest on the Baltimore bridge collapse
Mar 26, 2024

The latest on the Baltimore bridge collapse

Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images
Portions of Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed after being struck by a container ship early Tuesday.

Segments From this episode

A collision impacting one of the busiest ports on the East Coast

by Nova Safo

A major portion of a one-and-a-half mile bridge in Baltimore collapsed in the early morning hours on Tuesday after a container ship struck it. Officials believe at least seven people were in vehicles that fell off the Francis Scott Key Bridge into the Patapsco River, which is the route in and out of the Port of Baltimore.

Listen Now
How colonial exploitation of Haiti set the stage for its ongoing political crisis

by Sabri Ben-Achour and Erika Soderstrom
Mar 26, 2024
"Haiti is now facing the prospect of living without any traces of a recognizable state for the first time in a long time," says MIT's Malick Ghachem.
Members of the G-9 federation gang patrol streets in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on Feb. 22.
Giles Clarke/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

