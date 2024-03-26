The latest on the Baltimore bridge collapse
Portions of Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed after being struck by a container ship early Tuesday.
Segments From this episode
A collision impacting one of the busiest ports on the East Coast
A major portion of a one-and-a-half mile bridge in Baltimore collapsed in the early morning hours on Tuesday after a container ship struck it. Officials believe at least seven people were in vehicles that fell off the Francis Scott Key Bridge into the Patapsco River, which is the route in and out of the Port of Baltimore.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC