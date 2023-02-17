A Year of WarRace and EconomyTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
👀 Noticed less cereal in the box? Fewer squares in your TP? Share your shrinkflation stories
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
The job market is sending mixed signals
Feb 17, 2023

The job market is sending mixed signals

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images
There have been some contradictory signs coming out of the job market in the past month — some big tech companies are announcing layoffs, but other places say they're hiring lots of workers. We look into what to make of the wider labor market picture. It's time for the renewal of the Farm Bill, the massive agricultural spending law, and Congressional Republicans are aiming to trim SNAP benefits, formerly known as food stamps. And, we talked to the head of a Pennsylvania department store that's been open for 118 years. 

Segments From this episode

How to read this month's mixed job signals

Marketplace's Kristin Schwab reports.
Listen Now
Share Now on:

Republicans aim to reduce SNAP benefits

Marketplace's Savannah Maher reports.
Listen Now
Share Now on:
Economic Pulse

A 118-year-old department store perseveres in a tenuous economy

by Sabri Ben-Achour and Jarrett Dang
Feb 17, 2023
How a department store more than a century old has survived two pandemics, the Great Depression, and multiple recessions.
Dunham's Department Store in Wellsboro, PA. Ann Dunham Rawson, whose great-grandparents opened Dunham's, said the store is doing well despite wider economic anxiety.
Courtesy Ann Dunham Rawson
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:29 AM PST
6:49
2:41 AM PST
8:29
7:46 AM PST
1:50
Feb 16, 2023
27:21
Feb 16, 2023
14:01
Feb 14, 2023
27:20
Dec 8, 2022
39:27
Big layoffs grab our attention, but plenty of hiring is happening too
Big layoffs grab our attention, but plenty of hiring is happening too
For the 2023 Farm Bill, expect a political showdown over SNAP benefits
For the 2023 Farm Bill, expect a political showdown over SNAP benefits
What's age got to do with it?
Make Me Smart
What's age got to do with it?
Why comparing government and household spending doesn't quite work
Raising the Debt Ceiling
Why comparing government and household spending doesn't quite work