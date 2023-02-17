The job market is sending mixed signals
There have been some contradictory signs coming out of the job market in the past month — some big tech companies are announcing layoffs, but other places say they're hiring lots of workers. We look into what to make of the wider labor market picture. It's time for the renewal of the Farm Bill, the massive agricultural spending law, and Congressional Republicans are aiming to trim SNAP benefits, formerly known as food stamps. And, we talked to the head of a Pennsylvania department store that's been open for 118 years.
Segments From this episode
How to read this month's mixed job signals
Marketplace's Kristin Schwab reports.
Republicans aim to reduce SNAP benefits
Marketplace's Savannah Maher reports.
A 118-year-old department store perseveres in a tenuous economy
How a department store more than a century old has survived two pandemics, the Great Depression, and multiple recessions.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC