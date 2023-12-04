Financially InclinedHoliday ShoppingI've Always Wondered ...How We Survive

Loading...

0:00
0% played
🎁 'Tis the season to support public service journalism Donate Now
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
The hottest holiday shopping trend? Buy now, pay later
Dec 4, 2023

The hottest holiday shopping trend? Buy now, pay later

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Yuki Iwamura/AFP via Getty Images
The use of buy now, pay later services hit an all-time high this past Cyber Monday, according to Adobe Analytics.

Music from the episode

Telephone Boyfriend Genes

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

8:05 AM PST
1:37
6:41 AM PST
9:05
3:17 AM PST
12:54
Dec 1, 2023
35:27
Dec 1, 2023
28:16
Dec 1, 2023
16:49
Nov 30, 2023
27:58
"Endless shrimp" and other deals can backfire on restaurants
"Endless shrimp" and other deals can backfire on restaurants
Faced with an onslaught of returns, retailers are telling shoppers: "Just keep it."
Faced with an onslaught of returns, retailers are telling shoppers: "Just keep it."
This could be the biggest IPO in 2024
"Make Me Smart” Newsletter
This could be the biggest IPO in 2024
The finances behind preventing HIV and AIDS
The finances behind preventing HIV and AIDS